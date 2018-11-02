Novena of Penance and Prayer: Day 5

Fast: Sleep without a pillow

Pray: Lord Jesus, we come to you with heavy hearts. You wept at the tomb of your friend Lazarus, and so you must also weep now as sin and corruption infect your Church and wound your children. We turn to you with confidence, trusting that where sin abounds, your grace abounds more. Please guide us, heal us, and have mercy on us.

Today we bring to you all the seminarians who are preparing for the priesthood. Please remind them of the sacredness of their call, and grant them all the grace they need to live holy and virtuous lives of prayer and service. We pray that they may renew the Church through their priesthood.

Lord, we offer You this prayer, in union with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and with the motherly intercession of our Blessed Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted. Amen.