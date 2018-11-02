Novena of Penance and Prayer: Day 6





Fast: Don’t drink anything other than water

Pray: Lord Jesus, we come to you with heavy hearts. You wept at the tomb of your friend Lazarus, and so you must also weep now as sin and corruption infect your Church and wound your children. We turn to you with confidence, trusting that where sin abounds, your grace abounds more. Please guide us, heal us, and have mercy on us.

Today we bring to you all victims of clerical abuse who have not come forward. We ask you to give them the courage they need to share their experiences and seek justice. Please comfort them and help them begin to heal.

Lord, we offer You this prayer, in union with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and with the motherly intercession of our Blessed Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted. Amen.