Pope Francis' Message for Lent

Pope Francis has released his message for Lent 2017, which begins on Wednesday, March 1. For this season of conversion, Pope Francis asks us to remember that "the Word is a gift" and "other persons are a gift," and calls to mind the parable of the rich man and Lazarus.



The Holy Father says:

Lazarus teaches us that other persons are a gift. A right relationship with people consists in gratefully recognizing their value. Even the poor person at the door of the rich is not a nuisance, but a summons to conversion and to change. The parable first invites us to open the doors of our heart to others because each person is a gift, whether it be our neighbour or an anonymous pauper. Lent is a favourable season for opening the doors to all those in need and recognizing in them the face of Christ. Each of us meets people like this every day. Each life that we encounter is a gift deserving acceptance, respect and love.

In this season of returning to God, let us remember that the Word is a gift, and that all human life is a gift, and that returning to God means valuing other people. Let us make others the center of our Lenten practices.