A Powerful Witness | March for Life

Tens of thousands of feet marching up Constitution Avenue. Tens of thousands of heartbeats inside bundled up bodies. Tens of thousands of voices crying out that life is precious. Every time I attend the March for Life, I'm overwhelmed by the sheer number of people--regardless of age, race, political affiliation, or creed--who show up to proclaim the pro-life message. Here are just a few of the powerful witnesses at this year's March:

"My life is worth more than a Golden Globe"

"Pro-life is pro-woman."

"There's no compromising with truth."

"Conceived in rape. I love my life."

"Adoption is an option."

'Mother from rape. I love my child."

We pray for and thank all the courageous witnesses to life, especially those who shared their personal testimonies. In addition to praying and showing up to the March for Life, let's affirm the dignity of the people we encounter in our own daily lives, make an effort to petition our legislators, visit the elderly, volunteer our time and resources to help pregnant mothers and their children, feed the poor, and take tangible actions to help all those who need to know that they are not alone and that their lives matter.