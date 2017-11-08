Reflecting on the Bible

by Jay Fadden

Well hello! Thank you for reading my blog post today. I am going to do something a bit different today. Below, you will find some bible quotes that I have always been fond of reflecting on. The last one is from 1st Corinthians. This is a letter that I have always loved. I am giving you a bit of homework. Please read each quote and reflect on what you think it means and how it affects your life. I would ask that you do this thoughtfully and take your time. I would enjoy reading any reflections you might have in the comment section. Let’s get started!

“Whoever acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God remains in him and he in God.” (1 John 4:15)

“We have come to know and to believe in the love God has for us.” (1 John 4:16)

“Whoever fails to love does not know God, because God is love.” (1 John 4:8)

“This is the revelation of God's love for us, that God sent his only Son into the world that we might have life through him.” (1 John 4:9)

“Children, you are from God and have overcome them, because he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” (1 John 4:4)

“God is love and whoever remains in love remains in God and God in him.” (1 John 4:16)

“Now the body is not a single part, but many. If a foot should say, ‘Because I am not a hand I do not belong to the body,’ it does not for this reason belong any less to the body. Or if an ear should say, ‘Because I am not an eye I do not belong to the body,’ it does not for this reason belong any less to the body. If the whole body were an eye, where would the hearing be? If the whole body were hearing, where would the sense of smell be? But as it is, God placed the parts, each one of them, in the body as he intended. If they were all one part, where would the body be? But as it is, there are many parts, yet one body. The eye cannot say to the hand, ‘I do not need you,’ nor again the head to the feet, ‘I do not need you.’ Indeed, the parts of the body that seem to be weaker are all the more necessary, and those parts of the body that we consider less honorable we surround with greater honor, and our less presentable parts are treated with greater propriety, whereas our more presentable parts do not need this. But God has so constructed the body as to give greater honor to a part that is without it, so that there may be no division in the body, but that the parts may have the same concern for one another. If [one] part suffers, all the parts suffer with it; if one part is honored, all the parts share its joy.” (1 Corinthians 12:14-26)