A Reflection on Ordinary Time

Easter is over, summer has begun, and life feels as though it’s slowed down a bit. We’re a few weeks into Ordinary Time and we’re faced with a long stretch between now and Advent. But this Ordinary Time is not just an interlude.

The first reading from last Friday’s Mass struck me, and prompted me to think about Ordinary Time in a new way:

"A strong and heavy wind was rending the mountains and crushing rocks before the LORD— but the LORD was not in the wind. After the wind there was an earthquake— but the LORD was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake there was fire— but the LORD was not in the fire. After the fire there was a tiny whispering sound." (1 Kings 19:11-12)

God can move mountains and shake the earth, but those grand gestures aren’t the only ways he works. Sometimes He speaks loudest in the quiet, seemingly uneventful moments.

In my own life, I think God is asking me to be okay with ordinary, day-to-day moments of life. To trust that he is always speaking to me and working in my life, even though the external circumstances may not consist of exciting new adventures.

We have Liturgical seasons for a reason, and Ordinary Time gives us the opportunity to listen closely for God’s voice everywhere we go.

Lent and Advent are times of preparation, Easter and Christmas are special celebrations, and Ordinary Time, is, well; ordinary. But it is precisely in this “ordinary” time that God offers us a chance to see the extraordinary. Recognizing His goodness and love in the small things that occur without much pomp and circumstance, can help us grow in our faith.

This season is a great time to ask God what he wants you to focus on in your prayer. With no significant liturgical events, you might take this time to pray through smaller details from scripture. Another method of entering deeply into Ordinary Time is to really celebrate the feast days. It’s a great way to recognize that there is much to celebrate, even amidst daily life. The Solemnity of the Nativity of John the Baptist, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, and the Feast of the Transfiguration are just a few of the feasts coming up this summer. Throw a party, meditate on the Mass readings, or spend the day in holy leisure.

Lean into this season, and do not be afraid of the quiet, commonplace moments. He is there and he is speaking.