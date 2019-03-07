Reformer Saint | Charles Borromeo

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 2

Thank you for dedicating nine days of your Lenten journey to the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 2 of the Novena, we ask Saint Charles Borromeo to pray for us.

Born into nobility, the young Charles Borromeo chose to devote himself to a life of service to the Church. Charles made it his mission to be a reformer during a time of uncertainty and corruption in the Catholic Church. He felt that restoring the integrity of the Church would be the most effective way to defend it against harsh criticism and the rise of Protestant doctrine. Charles educated clergy by establishing new schools and seminaries, and he renewed the apostolic spirit by sacrificing his own wealth, honors, and esteem to become poor. During the plague and famine of his time, Charles worked tirelessly to feed almost 70,000 people daily, and sacrificially administered to the sick and dying. Saint Charles Borromeo was a diligent and gifted leader. We pray that his spirit to renew the Faith, especially through education, will ignite our Church today.

Almighty God, you have generously made known to human beings the mysteries of your life through Jesus Christ your Son in the Holy Spirit. Enlighten our minds to know these mysteries which your Church treasures and teaches. Move our hearts to love them and our wills to live in accord with them. Give us the ability to teach this Faith to others without pride, without ostentation, and without personal gain. Let us realize that we are simply your instruments for bringing others to the knowledge of the wonderful things you have done for all your creatures. Help us to be faithful to the tasks that you have entrusted to us. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend tuning in for the televised Mass. You can watch live at 9:30am ET or watch it later here.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be tripled by generous benefactors! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $3. And each day we will randomly select one donor to receive a rosary blessed by Bishop Reed and a book! If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now