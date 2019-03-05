Reformer Saint | Francis of Assisi

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 1

Thank you for dedicating nine days of your Lenten journey to the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 1 of the Novena, we ask Saint Francis of Assisi to pray for us.

One of the most well-known reformers in Church history, St. Francis was born into a wealthy Italian family in 1181 and lived a materialistic lifestyle before his conversion. One day while praying at San Damiano church, he heard Christ on the crucifix say to him, "Francis, repair my church." Eventually Francis gave up all his possessions and his birthright and went to live in the woods. He began to preach about returning to God and he begged for his food, which caused some to consider him a religious fanatic. But soon others began to follow Francis, and though he had no intention of founding a religious order, the Franciscans were born. Once the community began, Francis protected it and accepted all the legal structures needed to support it. His devotion and loyalty to the Church were absolute and highly exemplary at a time when various movements of reform tended to break the Church’s unity.

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace: where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy. O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media. Check out our blog post on 7 books that are great for Lent, and pick one to start reading.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be tripled by generous benefactors! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $3. And each day we will randomly select one donor to receive a rosary blessed by Bishop Reed and a book! If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

