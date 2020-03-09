CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 3

Thank you for dedicating nine days of your Lenten journey to the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 3 of the Novena, we ask Servant of God Guido Schaffer to pray for us.

Guido Schaffer was born in 1974 and is currently a candidate for beatification. He studied as a medical student and became a general practitioner, with a special place in his heart for HIV patients. Guido was an active parish member and founded many prayer groups and held many lectures. He served the poor as a doctor, working closely with the Missionaries of Charity. In 2008, he entered the seminary. Since he grew up in Rio de Janeiro, Guido had always been an avid surfer. In May 2009, just a few weeks before he was to be ordained a priest, Guido went out to surf; tragically, he injured his neck, lost consciousness, and died. He was 34 years old. Guido’s funeral garnered hundreds of people, including numerous clergy members and seminarians. After many people reported miraculous healings through Guido’s intercession, the Cardinal Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro initiated the process of beatification in January 2015.

Lord, give us the courage to proclaim Your goodness wherever we go. Please help us to see your face in all those we encounter, and to live with joy in our hearts. We ask this through the intercession of Servant of God Guido Schaffer. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media. Pray a Memorare for all seminarians and for more priestly vocations.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena, March 8-16, will be tripled by generous benefactors! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $3. And each day we will randomly select one donor to receive a rosary blessed by Bishop Reed and a book! If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now