Each week, I usually reflect on the adventure that is my life. This week, I would like to just write a thank-you note to the person who has posted this blog for the past year, Erin Butler. Erin will be leaving CatholicTV to pursue advance studies at a prestigious university. I would personally like to thank Erin for not only posting this blog every week, but for her dedication, loyalty, strong work performance and for being an inspiration in the way she lives her faith life. Erin did much more than just post a blog. She directed an entire department with grace and a steady hand. It is rare that you meet a young adult who is as focused and mature as Erin. Her work at CatholicTV has advanced the department in ways that I did not know were possible. Her work, kindness and affirmation will be missed. We are hopeful that Erin will continue to write for our many media platforms because of the great gift she has with words. We know Erin will be successful, so our hope for her is happiness in all her future endeavors, and we look forward with great anticipation to any collaboration we may have in the future.