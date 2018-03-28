by Jay Fadden

Eight years ago, Shirley and I decided to take the kids to a water park at the last minute. It was spring break and we were looking for something to do, so we thought it would be nice to surprise Amelia, James, and Ethan. We were having a great time, but realized we forgot a couple items, so we packed up the kids and made our way to the local mall.

At that time, traveling could be a challenge with an 11-year-old, 9-year-old, and 4-year-old. They were full of energy and everything was new and exciting. It was like herding cats!

We walked or at times chased our kids around the mall, got our stuff, and made our way out the doors to the parking lot. As we exited the building, an older woman approached us. We had never met her. She had a focused and determined look on her face. She walked with a slow pace and her eyes never left us. She seemed to be targeting us. She stopped right in front of us. These many years later, I can still picture her and remember what she said. It was not a long statement. I said hi, and then without hesitation, she said, “Never get old, it stinks.” That was it. She then kept walking and disappeared into the store.

I am not sure what prompted the statement, but she was adamant. It was a brief conversation that she felt compelled to have with my family.

Recently, I have been thinking about her statement these many years later and realize that it can be true. As we age, we lose loved ones, our bodies break down a bit, we put on weight, and we settle in. There are many challenges that come with getting older.

All of those are true, but something else happens that we sometimes never even notice. We do things for the last time. It was stunning for me to realize that there are many things that I no longer do in life. I have not jogged in 5 years because of my knees. I was not aware that the last time I ran would be my last. Eighteen years ago was the last time I played guitar in front of an audience. That was something I loved to do but have not even thought of doing in almost two decades. There are many friends I have not spoken to in years—I just lost touch with them. These are people I consider part of my life, people I have had wonderful experiences with over the years. Then, one day, we no longer spoke—not because of any disagreement or argument, but it just happened. We finished a conversation with the expectation of talking again, but it never happened. I will never watch my daughter play in another organized basketball game. I have not eaten at certain restaurants in over a decade. I have not ridden a motorcycle in thirty years. All of these and many more are things I used to enjoy until one day, it just stopped and I never did them again. It was not something I planned to stop doing or wanted to stop doing, it just happened. It was the last time.

Some of those things brought great joy to my life and I miss them, but one day, they just ended without warning. If I had known that I would never again do some of these wonderful things, I might have cherished that moment more, but I had no idea or intention that it would end so abruptly. It was just over.

Time passes and we change. There will be a last time for many things, and I am sure if you think back, you will realize that there are things you no longer do and did not even realize it. They just slipped away, never to be done again.

I would ask that you think about what matters to you. Who are the people, what are the moments or things that you do not want to slip away? Hold them close to your heart and make sure it is not the last time. If it has to be, then celebrate that moment and look back on it fondly.

That woman those many years ago missed the point. Growing older does have some great challenges, but it also allows us the opportunity to reflect on our experiences and guide others on their journey. Each phase of our lives is another chapter in our own book. While each chapter may be different, it is still our book, and we should be excited to share it and look forward to writing our next chapter. We should look forward to the first time of doing something new, like our children marrying, greeting a grandchild, or going on a trip. You see, there will be a last time for some things, but there will also be new first times as well.

Enjoy the spring!