Want to Be Saintlike? Pray the Rosary.
In the Gospel of Luke, a disciple says to Jesus, “Lord, teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1). Jesus’ answer is the Lord’s Prayer, also known as the Our Father. In the centuries since then, Christians have faithfully prayed the Lord’s Prayer and have continued to look for ways to strengthen their spiritual lives. Prayer is how we build and nurture our relationship with Jesus, which means that working on our prayer lives is a great way to grow spiritually.
We know that the saints, who are now in heaven, had exemplary prayer lives. This was necessary for their close relationship with Jesus. And what was the secret to that prayerful relationship? For many saints, it was the Rosary. These 9 quotes show how the Rosary can make a difference in your life:
- “Say the Rosary every day to obtain peace for the world.” – Our Lady of Fatima
- “The Rosary is a school for learning true Christian perfection.” – Pope St. John XXIII
- “Recite your Rosary with faith, with humility, with confidence, and with perseverance.” – St. Louis de Montfort
- “The Rosary is the most beautiful and the most rich in graces of all prayers; it is the prayer that touches most the Heart of the Mother of God…and if you wish peace to reign in your homes, recite the family Rosary.” – Pope St. Pius X
- “The rosary is the book of the blind, where souls see and there enact the greatest drama of love the world has ever known; it is the book of the simple, which initiates them into mysteries and knowledge more satisfying than the education of other men; it is the book of the aged, whose eyes close upon the shadow of this world, and open on the substance of the next. The power of the rosary is beyond description.” – Ven. Fulton Sheen
- “The holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you’ll be amazed at the results.” – St. Josemaria Escriva
- “The greatest method of praying is to pray the Rosary.” – St. Francis de Sales
- “When people love and recite the Rosary they find it makes them better.” – St. Anthony Mary Claret
- “Love the Madonna and pray the Rosary, for her Rosary is the weapon against the evils of the world today. All graces given by God pass through the Blessed Mother.” – St. Padre Pio
