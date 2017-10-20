Want to Be Saintlike? Pray the Rosary.

In the Gospel of Luke, a disciple says to Jesus, “Lord, teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1). Jesus’ answer is the Lord’s Prayer, also known as the Our Father. In the centuries since then, Christians have faithfully prayed the Lord’s Prayer and have continued to look for ways to strengthen their spiritual lives. Prayer is how we build and nurture our relationship with Jesus, which means that working on our prayer lives is a great way to grow spiritually.

We know that the saints, who are now in heaven, had exemplary prayer lives. This was necessary for their close relationship with Jesus. And what was the secret to that prayerful relationship? For many saints, it was the Rosary. These 9 quotes show how the Rosary can make a difference in your life: