Ways to Pray with CatholicTV
No matter where you are in your faith journey, it is a good idea to step back from time to time and examine your prayer life. Prayer is the key to shaping our relationship with God—and when we are loving, disciplined, and persistent in our prayer, we let God into our hearts to truly transform us. Recently on the blog, we talked about different ways to pray. But it is not always easy to try a new way of praying, especially by ourselves.
Jesus said, “Where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them” (Matthew 18:20). We invite you to join the CatholicTV community in prayer. Below are some of the ways you can pray with us. You can read more about praying with CatholicTV in the August edition of the CatholicTV Monthly.
- CatholicTV Mass – Pray the Mass with priests from around the Archdiocese of Boston every day. You can join the Body of Christ in spiritual communion no matter where you are in the world. The Mass airs live at 9:30am ET on weekdays, and the Sunday CatholicTV Mass airs at 7pm ET. Masses are available on demand and on our YouTube channel.
- La Santa Misa – Join Spanish-speaking priests in prayer for La Santa Misa, the Holy Mass in the Spanish language. La Santa Misa airs every Sunday at 8am ET and is available on demand and on our YouTube channel.
- The Rosary – St. Francis de Sales once said, “The greatest method of praying is to pray the Rosary.” On CatholicTV, you can join priests and bishops in beautiful locations in the United States and around the world to recite and meditate on this powerful prayer. You can watch the Rosary on CatholicTV Monday - Saturday at 10am ET or every day at 6:30pm ET, or pray more than 50 different Rosaries on demand on our website.
- Chaplet of Divine Mercy – The Chaplet of Divine Mercy is a prayer that comes from the diary of St. Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who received a vision of Jesus as the Divine Mercy. Join CatholicTV every day at 3pm ET (the Hour of Mercy) for the recitation of this prayer, or pray on demand. More than any other prayer, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy reminds us of the extraordinary extent of God’s mercy for sinners.
- San Fernando Cathedral Mass – Every Sunday, CatholicTV airs a bilingual (English and Spanish) Mass from San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, Texas. Tune in at 4pm ET on Sundays for this unique prayer experience.
- Notre Dame Mass – Whether you are an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame or not, you can join this beautiful prayer community for Mass every Sunday. The live Mass from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame airs on Sundays at 10am ET and is available on demand.
- National Shrine Mass – You can join a national network of prayer by praying the Sunday Mass from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. every week. In addition, special Masses from the Basilica air throughout the year. The National Shrine Mass airs every Saturday at 7pm ET and is available on demand.
- Perpetual Help Novena – The Redemptorist priests from Boston’s Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help pray the powerful Perpetual Help Novena throughout the week on CatholicTV. You can join in them in English (Sundays at 7:30pm ET, plus other times throughout the week) or Spanish (Novena del Perpetuo Socorro, domingo 8:30am, martes 5am, y miércoles 1am ET).
Do you pray with CatholicTV in other ways? Share your experience in the comments!
- 1 of 200
- next ›