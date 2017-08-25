Ways to Pray with CatholicTV

No matter where you are in your faith journey, it is a good idea to step back from time to time and examine your prayer life. Prayer is the key to shaping our relationship with God—and when we are loving, disciplined, and persistent in our prayer, we let God into our hearts to truly transform us. Recently on the blog, we talked about different ways to pray. But it is not always easy to try a new way of praying, especially by ourselves.

Jesus said, “Where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them” (Matthew 18:20). We invite you to join the CatholicTV community in prayer. Below are some of the ways you can pray with us. You can read more about praying with CatholicTV in the August edition of the CatholicTV Monthly.

Do you pray with CatholicTV in other ways? Share your experience in the comments!