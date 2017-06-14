You Define Yourself

by Jay Fadden

This past weekend, my daughter Amelia graduated from high school. Amelia attended Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island and had a wonderful high school experience after her freshman year. You may be wondering why I wrote after her freshman year. The reason is simple: she struggled that year, and I was devastated to learn that, because I never knew. I thought she had a great freshman year, but I found out how wrong I was about her experience.

As part of the college application process, Amelia was required to write a paper. It could be on almost any topic. Usually, those papers deal with a light topic or fun experience that the applying student had in or out of school. Amelia wrote something else.

She asked if I would like to read her paper after it had received much praise from the colleges she had applied to attend. I was thrilled and looked forward to reading what she had written with no idea what the topic was. I wondered if it was about sports, which she loved, or her family, or maybe it was going to be about the trips we had taken. I was looking forward to reading a fun piece and sat down in my chair, got comfortable, took a deep breath, and began to read. I got a few sentences in when I realized that this was not a happy story. In fact, it took my breath away. I repositioned myself in my chair and refocused. This was not going to be a light read for a father. This was going to be hard.

To give some context to the story, you need to understand Amelia. She is a very kind, sensitive, and giving young lady. She loves to laugh and be with family and is quick to joke around with her family. She is very playful and a bit of a risk taker, which I have always enjoyed about her. But she is also extremely shy around people she does not know. She can come off as distant or aloof because of her shy nature. She will not start a conversation and will stay to herself. It takes a while for Amelia to warm up to people. If you did not know her, you might think she is a bit of a snob. But she is a gift for those willing to crack that shy shell and reach out. When she does make friends, she will open up and be the life of the party, but it is very hard for her to get there. But boy, when she is your friend, it is a fun time!

Now that you know a bit about Amelia, let me tell you about her first year of high school. As she entered her freshman year, Amelia was very small, shy, in a new school with no friends, and had her arm in a sling from a broken collar bone because of a basketball injury. Not exactly a perfect environment for a young lady who is so shy. The year proved to be a challenge. At the beginning, she did not have many friends and felt alone. Some girls only referred to her as the girl with the broken collar bone. She would go to school, eat alone, sit alone, and then come home. It was tough, and Shirley and I never knew until this year.

We have a very close relationship with Amelia, and yet she never told us about the struggles she was going through or the loneliness she was experiencing. It breaks my heart to know she was dealing with that by herself. As a parent, my one wish in life is that my children are happy, and Amelia was not and faced it alone. I am not sure why she did not tell us, but I wish she had.

The story has a happy ending, though. Amelia eventually made friends with a group of wonderful girls. There are about 10 of them who are very close and do everything together.

You never know what a person is feeling, even someone you love and who is close to you. We need to be kind to one another and available. There are thousands of people who are like Amelia was as a freshman, people who feel alone and lost in a world that can be unforgiving and cold. We need to be the sunshine that can thaw that cold.

I have asked Amelia if I can post her paper on the blog so that you can read it yourself. Here it is for your edification. I hope you enjoy reading from a teenager discussing her first year.