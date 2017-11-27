Submitted by rdamon on

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 21:00
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 23:00
Apostolic Journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh
(LIVE) Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis and priestly ordination at Suhrawardy Udyan Park, Dhaka.
496