Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 22:30
End Date: 
Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 23:00
Series Title: 
Belarus: Seed Among the Thorns
Episode Description: 
In Belarus Christian faith has survived thanks to family traditions and the underground activities of clergy and laity willing to risk their lives.
SeriesID: 
57 954