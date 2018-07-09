Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Friday, August 10, 2018 - 20:00
End Date: 
Friday, August 10, 2018 - 20:30
Series Title: 
Blessed Mary MacKillop: Australias First Saint
Episode Description: 
A documentary on the life of Mary MacKillop, Australia's First Saint. Mary co-founded the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart at the age of 24.
SeriesID: 
0