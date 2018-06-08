Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 20:30
End Date: 
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 21:30
Series Title: 
Catholic Underground
Episode Description: 
Join host Fr. Chris Decker for a conversation about the news an events of the week as they relate to the Faith, Tech and New Evangelization.
SeriesID: 
71 654