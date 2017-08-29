Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 14:30
End Date: 
Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 16:00
Series Title: 
CatholicTV 2017 Telethon
Episode Description: 
Join Bishop Reed, Jay, and Kevin for the annual CatholicTV Telethon with performances featuring: Fr. Gill Band and Ursuline Academy Choral Group.
SeriesID: 
15 222