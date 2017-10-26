Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 23:30
End Date: 
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 00:00
Series Title: 
CatholicTV Mass
Episode Description: 
Celebrate the sacred mysteries of the Holy Eucharist on CatholicTV. Presiding: Bishop Reed, CatholicTV Network.
SeriesID: 
86