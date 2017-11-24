Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 15:00
End Date: 
Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 15:30
Series Title: 
Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Episode Description: 
Recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet based on the diary of Saint Faustina of Poland, "Divine Mercy in My Soul."
SeriesID: 
333