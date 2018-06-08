Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 22:30
End Date: 
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 23:00
Series Title: 
El Buen Pastor: Mons. David Zywiec
Episode Description: 
A CRTN documentary about the work of Bishop Zywiec as a missionary in Nigaragua.
