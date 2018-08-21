Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 20:00
End Date: 
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 20:30
Series Title: 
Fatima Gems
Episode Description: 
Array of Hope Films' series that delves deeper into the meaning and message of the apparitions of our Blessed Mother in Fatima Portugal in 1917.
SeriesID: 
96 017