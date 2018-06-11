Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, July 28, 2018 - 22:00
End Date: 
Saturday, July 28, 2018 - 22:30
Series Title: 
Iraq: A Land of Saints and Martyrs
Episode Description: 
A CRTN documentary that shares the story of the courageous and determined Catholics living in Iraq to rebuild a peaceful future.
SeriesID: 
57 954