In this episode, we had the amazing opportunity to chat with Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America. Kristan travels the country, leading college students and young people in being the “pro-life generation.” She had planned on being a NASA aeronautical engineer, and then after working at a pregnancy clinic and hearing about the effects of abortion on women, she knew that she had to speak up. As a Catholic convert, Kristan shares with us how her faith ties into her work, her advice for creating a place for everyone in the pro-life mission, and her daily life now as a mom and president of SFLA.

Even if you’re not sold on the pro-life movement, this episode provides a new perspective on how young people are approaching abortion as a women's rights and humans rights issue. According to recent polls, the vast majority of millennials (around 93%) oppose unrestricted abortion, so listen in to hear from someone who is leading these young people in voicing a new stance on this important issue.

Notes:

Students for Life of America - https://studentsforlife.org/

Kristan’s talk at Boston College - https://youtu.be/Ymq0y6Bw9_w

What did you take away from listening to Kristan Hawkins’ story of reaching to the heights? Let us know @ToTheHeightsCTV!