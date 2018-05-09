Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 19:30
End Date: 
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 20:00
Series Title: 
A Journey through Amoris Laetitia
Episode Description: 
Wendy Grace hosts a six-part series focused on asking us to meet people where they are and the goal to help families grow in love and faith.
SeriesID: 
0