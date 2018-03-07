Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 17:00
End Date: 
Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 17:30
Series Title: 
A Lenten Service of Prayer and Song
Episode Description: 
Lenten service with the Ursuline Academy choir featuring readings and prayer with choral pieces and communal hymns to reflect upon.
SeriesID: 
5 823