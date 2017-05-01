Submitted by rdamon on

Friday, June 2, 2017 - 21:30
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 23:00
Mary's House All are Invited
A pilgrimage throughout the shrines of the Biblical City of Ephesus ending with the house St. John build for the Blessed Mother.
57 954