Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 20:30
End Date: 
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 22:00
Series Title: 
Mary's House All Are Invited
Episode Description: 
A pilgrimage throughout the shrines of the Biblical City of Ephesus ending with the house St. John build for the Blessed Mother.
SeriesID: 
57 954