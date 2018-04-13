Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, May 12, 2018 - 22:00
End Date: 
Saturday, May 12, 2018 - 22:30
Series Title: 
Mozambique: Witness to Faith
Episode Description: 
One year after an infamous attack in 1992 in Mozambique catechists again come with their families for training to serve the Church.
SeriesID: 
57 954