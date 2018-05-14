Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 22:00
End Date: 
Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 22:30
Series Title: 
Nicaragua: The Good Shepherded David Zyviec
Episode Description: 
In January 1975, Bishop David Zywiec left for Nicaragua as a missionary and his life was forever changed.
SeriesID: 
57 954