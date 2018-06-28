Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Friday, June 29, 2018 - 14:00
End Date: 
Friday, June 29, 2018 - 16:00
Series Title: 
Ordination of Auxiliary Bishop Fisher
Episode Description: 
Celebration of the Holy Mass for the Ordination and Installation of Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher, Washington D.C.
SeriesID: 
513