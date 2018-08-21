Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 18:00
End Date: 
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 18:30
Series Title: 
Our Daily Bread
Episode Description: 
Fr. Paul D. Seil follows Jesus' example by inviting people into his kitchen and sharing food, fellowship, and faith.
SeriesID: 
579