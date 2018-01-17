Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, February 24, 2018 - 22:00
End Date: 
Saturday, February 24, 2018 - 22:30
Series Title: 
Pakistan - Shabhaz Bhatti: A man with a dream
Episode Description: 
The story of Shabhaz Bhatti the only Christian in Pakistan's cabinet who predicted his own death.
SeriesID: 
57 954