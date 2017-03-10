Submitted by rdamon on

Friday, March 17, 2017 - 14:00
Friday, March 17, 2017 - 15:00
A Pencil in Our Lord's Hand
A tribute to the life's work of Fr. Joseph Walijewski in ministry to the Diocese of LaCrosse (WI) and support for his cause for beatification/canonization is underway.
57 954