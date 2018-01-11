Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 17:30
End Date: 
Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 19:30
Series Title: 
Prayer Vigil for Life
Episode Description: 
(LIVE) Opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life, Celebrant Archbishop Dolan, Washington, D.C.
