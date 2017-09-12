Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 21:30
End Date: 
Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 22:00
Series Title: 
Searchlight
Episode Description: 
Enter the CatholicTV theatre with Fr. Chip Hines and Sr. Hosea Rupprecht as they search out God and spirituality in popular mainstream media.
SeriesID: 
146