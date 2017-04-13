Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 21:00
End Date: 
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 22:00
Series Title: 
The Faithful Traveler
Episode Description: 
Host Diana von Glahn explores sacred sites throughout Israel and Palestine, including Bethleham, Nazareth, Jericho, Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and more.
SeriesID: 
70 337