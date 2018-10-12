Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 20:00
End Date: 
Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 20:30
Series Title: 
The Gist
Episode Description: 
The Gist is a women's show in which hosts Danielle Bean, Rachel Balducci and Carolee McGrath discuss various issues.
SeriesID: 
90