Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 22:00
End Date: 
Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 23:00
Series Title: 
The Infancy Narratives
Episode Description: 
Host Msgr. Zenz examines ways in which the birth of Jesus continues to have meaning and application in our lives.
SeriesID: 
632