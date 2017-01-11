Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 21:00
End Date: 
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 21:30
Series Title: 
The Joy of Music
Episode Description: 
Join Host Diane Bish, "The First Lady of the Organ", as she performs on historic organs in magnificent cathedrals worldwide.
SeriesID: 
5 835