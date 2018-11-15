Submitted by rdamon on

Start Date: 
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 02:30
End Date: 
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 03:00
Series Title: 
Too Blessed To Be Stressed
Episode Description: 
Check out the Catholic Charismatic group Jovenes de Valor out of Brooklyn. Hear testimonies and find out why you are too blessed to be stressed!
