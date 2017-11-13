Submitted by rdamon on

Saturday, December 9, 2017 - 20:00
End Date: 
Saturday, December 9, 2017 - 20:30
Series Title: 
WOW: The CatholicTV Challenge
Episode Description: 
Host Bishop Reed questions 3rd graders about the Catholic faith in this game show with the WUDABOUT of the week.
