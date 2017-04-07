WATERTOWN, MASS. (April 7, 2017) – The Roman Catholic observance of Holy Week begins this Sunday, April 9 (Palm Sunday), culminating with Easter Sunday on April 16. During this most important week in the Church’s liturgical calendar, the CatholicTV Network will broadcast special Masses and services from Boston’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross with Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap.

On Tuesday, April 11 at 11am ET, CatholicTV will broadcast live the Chrism Mass from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. During this Mass, Cardinal O’Malley will bless the oil of catechumens, the oil of the sick, and the holy chrism for administering the sacraments in the coming year. The Chrism Mass will be rebroadcast at 8pm.

To begin the Easter Triduum, CatholicTV will air the live Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Last Supper from the Cathedral on Holy Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm. The following day, Good Friday, the Cathedral’s Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion will air live at 3pm and rebroadcast at 10pm. CatholicTV will then air the Great Vigil of Easter on Holy Saturday live at 8:30pm. Coverage will wrap up with Easter Sunday Masses celebrated from CatholicTV’s Chapel of the Holy Cross. La Santa Misa, the Easter Mass in Spanish, with Cardinal O’Malley will air at 8am, 5:30pm, and 10pm. The CatholicTV Easter Mass, celebrated by the President of CatholicTV, Bishop Robert Reed, will air on Boston’s Channel 56 at 8am and rebroadcast on CatholicTV at 7pm and 11:30pm.

Tune in to CatholicTV all next week for coverage of Holy Week in Boston. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device. Masses and services will be available on demand at CatholicTV.com.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

