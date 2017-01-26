WATERTOWN, MASS. (January 26, 2017) – On Sunday, January 29, the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Bishop Robert Reed will celebrate Mass at the CatholicTV Network’s Chapel of the Holy Cross to kick off National Catholic Schools Week. The Mass will be broadcast on Channel 56 at 8am ET and on CatholicTV at 7pm and 11:30pm.

Bishop Reed, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston and the President of the CatholicTV Network, will be joined by a congregation of students from Montrose School in Medfield for Sunday’s Mass. This will begin a week of televised Masses with congregations from Massachusetts Catholic schools. CatholicTV traditionally welcomes Catholic school students at Mass all week long during the annual observance of National Catholic Schools Week. This year, congregations will include students from St. Paul’s Choir School, Arlington Catholic High School, St. Joseph Middle School, St. Mary of the Assumption Elementary School, and Bishop Feehan High School.

Tune in to Channel 56 this Sunday at 8am for Mass with Bishop Reed. The Mass will be rebroadcast at 7pm and 11:30pm on CatholicTV, available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device. The Mass will also be available on demand.

