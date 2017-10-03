WATERTOWN, MASS. (October 3, 2017) – On Sunday, October 8, the Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time and the first day of Fire Prevention Week, Father Daniel Mahoney will celebrate Mass at the CatholicTV Network’s Chapel of the Holy Cross. Father Mahoney is the pastor of St. Francis de Sales Church in Charlestown and the Chaplain of the Boston Fire Department.

Sunday’s Mass with Father Mahoney will be broadcast on Channel 56 at 8am ET and on CatholicTV at 7pm and 11:30pm. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device. The Mass will also be available on demand.

