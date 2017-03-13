WATERTOWN, MASS. (March 13, 2017) – On Friday, March 17, Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, will celebrate Holy Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the Memorial of St. Patrick. The Mass will be broadcast live on CatholicTV at noon ET and will be rebroadcast at 8pm.

The feast day of St. Patrick has significant cultural importance in Boston, where more than 20 percent of the population claim Irish heritage. But St. Patrick’s Day is important to the area for religious reasons as well. St. Patrick, a bishop who became a model for evangelization by converting Ireland to Christianity in the fifth century, is the patron saint of the Archdiocese of Boston.

Tune in to CatholicTV on March 17 at 12pm for Mass with Cardinal O'Malley.

