WATERTOWN, MASS. (June 5, 2018) – The CatholicTV Network is pleased to announce that Matt Weber, host of The Lens, and his infant daughter, Rose, have been awarded the 2018 Boston/New England Emmy® for Outstanding Commentator/Editorialist in the 41st Annual Boston/New England Emmy® Awards. They are honored to have tied for this award with Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The winning entries were announced at an awards ceremony held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place.

The Webers’ winning segment features father and daughter sharing tips about multitasking and family dynamics. Reflecting on winning the award, Weber said, “Rose has a new, very high end teething statuette now. As for myself, it is an award to remind me of a perfect afternoon sharing in faith and family with my beloved daughter. It is also an enormous honor to bring this back to CatholicTV, which has been doing Emmy-worthy programming for decades with its many talented on-air personalities, directors, producers, and graphic designers! This is not a Weber family Emmy, but a CatholicTV family Emmy.”

Matt Weber’s nomination in the Commentator/Editorialist category is his third Emmy nomination and first win. CatholicTV would like to congratulate the Webers on their win, which is a fitting ending to the three-year run of The Lens.

The Lens, a CatholicTV original series that examined what’s trending through a faith-based lens, aired its final episode last month. Full episodes can be viewed on demand at http://catholictv.com/shows/the-lens.

