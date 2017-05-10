WATERTOWN, MASS. (May 10, 2017) – The CatholicTV Network is pleased to announce that Matt Weber, host of The Lens, has been nominated for a Boston/New England Emmy® in the 40th Annual Boston/New England Emmy® Awards.

Weber’s nomination in the On-Camera Talent Commentator/Editorialist category is his second Emmy nomination. This year’s nomination recognizes his moving monologue about his personal experience with unexplained infertility.

"The nomination is a credit to the whole CatholicTV family, including our beloved audience -- and especially the hard working members of The Lens crew, from editors, to directors, to producers, and leadership -- who share both time and treasure with this special show. I am in awe of the collaborative effort that goes into making The Lens, and continually grateful for the opportunity to work with such dedicated professionals and friends," Weber said.

Bishop Robert Reed, President of the CatholicTV Network, also expressed his excitement, saying, “The CatholicTV Network is thrilled to continue speaking to Catholic audiences in a unique way with The Lens. We are honored that Matt has been nominated for a second time in recognition of this important work.”

CatholicTV would like to congratulate Weber on his nomination and wish him the best of luck at the awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place.

The Lens, which examines what’s trending through a faith-based lens, premieres biweekly on Mondays at 9pm ET. Full episodes can be viewed on demand at http://catholictv.com/shows/the-lens.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

