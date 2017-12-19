WATERTOWN, MASS. (December 19, 2017) – On Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December 25, the CatholicTV Network will broadcast Christmas Masses from around the United States and the Vatican.

Christmas Masses will air beginning on Sunday, December 24 with Mass from the Vatican presided over by Pope Francis at 8pm ET. The Mass with Pope Francis will rebroadcast on Christmas Day at 7am ET. Pope Francis’ annual Christmas message, “Urbi et Orbi,” will air on Christmas Day at 6am ET and 11pm ET.

Christmas Mass coverage continues at 11:30pm ET on Christmas Eve with Mass from the Church of the Nativity in Timonium, Maryland. Mass with Cardinal Blase Cupich in Chicago will follow at 1am ET.

On Christmas Day, Mass with Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston will air at 9:30am ET and rebroadcast at 7pm ET. Mass in Spanish (La Santa Misa) from Denver will air at 2pm ET and rebroadcast at 9:30pm ET.

Please join us as we celebrate the Nativity of the Lord on CatholicTV. In addition the Masses listed above, the Network will be airing Christmas programming all day from December 24 through December 26. The schedule is subject to change. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, and Apple TV.

